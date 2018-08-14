EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Atlanta;22;10;.688;—

x-Washington;20;11;.645;1½

x-Connecticut;18;13;.581;3½

Chicago;11;20;.355;10½

New York;7;23;.233;14

Indiana;5;26;.161;16½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Seattle;24;8;.750;—

x-Los Angeles;18;13;.581;5½

x-Phoenix;18;14;.563;6

x-Minnesota;17;14;.548;6½

Dallas;14;17;.452;9½

Las Vegas;13;18;.419;10½

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 86, New York 77

Washington 93, Dallas 80

Connecticut 82, Chicago 75

Seattle 81, Minnesota 72

Phoenix 86, Los Angeles 78

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Dallas at Connecticut, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

New York at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Indiana, 6 p.m.

New York at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

