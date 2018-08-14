EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Atlanta;22;10;.688;—
x-Washington;20;11;.645;1½
x-Connecticut;18;13;.581;3½
Chicago;11;20;.355;10½
New York;7;23;.233;14
Indiana;5;26;.161;16½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Seattle;24;8;.750;—
x-Los Angeles;18;13;.581;5½
x-Phoenix;18;14;.563;6
x-Minnesota;17;14;.548;6½
Dallas;14;17;.452;9½
Las Vegas;13;18;.419;10½
Sunday's Games
Atlanta 86, New York 77
Washington 93, Dallas 80
Connecticut 82, Chicago 75
Seattle 81, Minnesota 72
Phoenix 86, Los Angeles 78
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
Dallas at Connecticut, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
New York at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Washington at Indiana, 6 p.m.
New York at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
