SEMIFINALS

(x-if necessary)

(Best-of-5)

Seattle 1, Phoenix 0

Sunday, Aug. 26: Seattle 91, Phoenix 87

Tuesday, Aug. 28: Phoenix at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 31: Seattle at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

x-Sunday, Sept. 2: Seattle at Phoenix, TBA

x-Tuesday, Sept. 4: Phoenix at Seattle, TBA

Washington 1, Atlanta 0

Sunday, Aug. 26: Washington 87, Atlanta 84

Tuesday, Aug. 28: Washington at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 31: Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.

x-Sunday, Sept. 2: Atlanta at Washington, TBA

x-Tuesday, Sept. 4: Washington at Atlanta, TBA

