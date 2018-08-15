EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Atlanta;22;10;.688;—
x-Washington;21;11;.656;1
x-Connecticut;19;13;.594;3
Chicago;12;20;.375;10
New York;7;24;.226;14½
Indiana;5;27;.156;17
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Seattle;24;8;.750;—
x-Los Angeles;19;13;.594;5
x-Phoenix;18;14;.563;6
x-Minnesota;17;15;.531;7
Dallas;14;18;.438;10
Las Vegas;13;18;.419;10½
Tuesday's Games
Connecticut 96, Dallas 76
Chicago 91, Minnesota 88
Los Angeles 74, New York 66
Wednesday's Games
Washington 76, Indiana 62
New York at Las Vegas, late.
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
Friday's Games
Los Angeles at Washington, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Connecticut, 6 p.m.
Las Vegas at Dallas, 7 p.m.
New York at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Atlanta at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
