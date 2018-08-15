EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Atlanta;22;10;.688;—

x-Washington;21;11;.656;1

x-Connecticut;19;13;.594;3

Chicago;12;20;.375;10

New York;7;24;.226;14½

Indiana;5;27;.156;17

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Seattle;24;8;.750;—

x-Los Angeles;19;13;.594;5

x-Phoenix;18;14;.563;6

x-Minnesota;17;15;.531;7

Dallas;14;18;.438;10

Las Vegas;13;18;.419;10½

Tuesday's Games

Connecticut 96, Dallas 76

Chicago 91, Minnesota 88

Los Angeles 74, New York 66

Wednesday's Games

Washington 76, Indiana 62

New York at Las Vegas, late.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Los Angeles at Washington, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Connecticut, 6 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 7 p.m.

New York at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments