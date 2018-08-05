EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;18;10;.643;—

Washington;16;11;.593;1½

Connecticut;16;12;.571;2

Chicago;10;18;.357;8

New York;7;20;.259;10½

Indiana;5;23;.179;13

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Seattle;21;7;.750;—

Los Angeles;17;11;.607;4

Phoenix;16;13;.552;5½

Minnesota;15;13;.536;6

Dallas;14;14;.500;7

Las Vegas;12;15;.444;8½

Saturday's result

Indiana 68, New York 55

Sunday's results

Connecticut 109, Las Vegas 88

Washington 76, Dallas 74

Atlanta 86, Minnesota 66

Los Angeles 78, Phoenix 75

Monday's game

Seattle at New York, 10 a.m.

Tuesday's game

Seattle at Indiana, 6 p.m.

