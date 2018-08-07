EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;19;10;.655;—

Washington;17;11;.607;1½

Connecticut;16;12;.571;2½

Chicago;10;19;.345;9

New York;7;21;.250;11½

Indiana;5;24;.172;14

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Seattle;23;7;.767;—

Los Angeles;17;11;.607;5

Minnesota;16;13;.552;6½

Phoenix;16;13;.552;6½

Dallas;14;14;.500;8

Las Vegas;12;17;.414;10½

Monday's Games

Seattle 96, New York 80

Tuesday's Games

Seattle 94, Indiana 79

Atlanta 109, Las Vegas 100

Minnesota 85, Chicago 64

Washington at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Los Angeles at New York, 6 p.m.

Connecticut at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Seattle at Washington, 10:30 a.m.

Los Angeles at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments