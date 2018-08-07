EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;19;10;.655;—
Washington;17;11;.607;1½
Connecticut;16;12;.571;2½
Chicago;10;19;.345;9
New York;7;21;.250;11½
Indiana;5;24;.172;14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Seattle;23;7;.767;—
Los Angeles;17;11;.607;5
Minnesota;16;13;.552;6½
Phoenix;16;13;.552;6½
Dallas;14;14;.500;8
Las Vegas;12;17;.414;10½
Monday's Games
Seattle 96, New York 80
Tuesday's Games
Seattle 94, Indiana 79
Atlanta 109, Las Vegas 100
Minnesota 85, Chicago 64
Washington at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Los Angeles at New York, 6 p.m.
Connecticut at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Seattle at Washington, 10:30 a.m.
Los Angeles at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
