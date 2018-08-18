EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Atlanta;22;11;.667;—

x-Washington;22;11;.667;—

x-Connecticut;20;13;.606;2

Chicago;13;20;.394;9

New York;7;26;.212;15

Indiana;5;28;.152;17

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Seattle;25;8;.758;—

x-Los Angeles;19;14;.576;6

x-Phoenix;19;14;.576;6

x-Minnesota;17;16;.515;8

x-Dallas;15;18;.455;10

Las Vegas;14;19;.424;11

Saturday's result

Chicago 115, Indiana 106, 2OT<

Sunday's games

Los Angeles at Connecticut, 2 p.m.

Atlanta at Las Vegas, 5 p.m.

New York at Phoenix, 5 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 6 p.m. 

