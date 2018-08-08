EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Atlanta;19;10;.655;—
x-Washington;18;11;.621;1
Connecticut;17;12;.586;2
Chicago;10;19;.345;9
New York;7;22;.241;12
Indiana;5;24;.172;14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Seattle;23;7;.767;—
x-Los Angeles;18;11;.621;4½
Minnesota;16;13;.552;6½
Phoenix;16;14;.533;7
Dallas;14;15;.483;8½
Las Vegas;12;17;.414;10½
Tuesday's Games
Seattle 94, Indiana 79
Atlanta 109, Las Vegas 100
Minnesota 85, Chicago 64
Washington 103, Phoenix 98
Wednesday's Games
Los Angeles 82, New York 81
Connecticut 101, Dallas 92
Thursday's Games
Seattle at Washington, 10:30 a.m.
Los Angeles at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Connecticut at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
