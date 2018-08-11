EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Atlanta;21;10;.677;—
x-Washington;19;11;.633;1½
x-Connecticut;17;13;.567;3½
Chicago;11;19;.367;9½
New York;7;22;.241;13
Indiana;5;25;.167;15½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Seattle;23;8;.742;—
x-Los Angeles;18;12;.600;4½
x-Minnesota;17;13;.567;5½
x-Phoenix;17;14;.548;6
Dallas;14;16;.467;8½
Las Vegas;12;18;.400;10½
Friday's results
Chicago 97, Connecticut 86
Phoenix 94, Indiana 74
Saturday's results
Atlanta 92, Dallas 82
Indiana at Las Vegas, late
Sunday's games
Atlanta at New York, 1:30 p.m.
Chicago at Connecticut, 2 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 2 p.m.
Los Angeles at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
