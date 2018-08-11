EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Atlanta;21;10;.677;—

x-Washington;19;11;.633;1½

x-Connecticut;17;13;.567;3½

Chicago;11;19;.367;9½

New York;7;22;.241;13

Indiana;5;25;.167;15½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Seattle;23;8;.742;—

x-Los Angeles;18;12;.600;4½

x-Minnesota;17;13;.567;5½

x-Phoenix;17;14;.548;6

Dallas;14;16;.467;8½

Las Vegas;12;18;.400;10½

Friday's results

Chicago 97, Connecticut 86

Phoenix 94, Indiana 74

Saturday's results

Atlanta 92, Dallas 82

Indiana at Las Vegas, late

Sunday's games

Atlanta at New York, 1:30 p.m.

Chicago at Connecticut, 2 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 2 p.m.

Los Angeles at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

