EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Washington;20;7;.741;—

x-Connecticut;19;8;.704;1

x-Chicago;16;11;.593;4

New York;9;18;.333;11

Indiana;9;19;.321;11½

Atlanta;5;22;.185;15

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Las Vegas;19;9;.679;—

x-Los Angeles;17;10;.630;1½

Seattle;15;13;.536;4

Minnesota;14;15;.483;5½

Phoenix;13;14;.481;5½

Dallas;9;19;.321;10

Thursday's results

Minnesota 86, Dallas 70

Los Angeles 98, Indiana 65

Friday's games

Las Vegas at Connecticut, late.

Atlanta at New York, late.

Washington at Chicago, late.

Saturday's games

No games scheduled

Sunday's games

New York at Washington, 2 p.m.

Atlanta at Dallas, 3 p.m.

Connecticut at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Phoenix, 5 p.m.

Indiana at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Las Vegas at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

