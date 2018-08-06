EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;18;10;.643;—
Washington;16;11;.593;1½
Connecticut;16;12;.571;2
Chicago;10;18;.357;8
New York;7;21;.250;11
Indiana;5;23;.179;13
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Seattle;22;7;.759;—
Los Angeles;17;11;.607;4½
Phoenix;16;13;.552;6
Minnesota;15;13;.536;6½
Dallas;14;14;.500;7½
Las Vegas;12;15;.444;9
Sunday's Games
Connecticut 109, Las Vegas 88
Washington 76, Dallas 74
Atlanta 86, Minnesota 66
Los Angeles 78, Phoenix 75
Monday's Games
Seattle 96, New York 80
Tuesday's Games
Seattle at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Las Vegas at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Los Angeles at New York, 6 p.m.
Connecticut at Dallas, 7 p.m.
