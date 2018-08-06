EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;18;10;.643;—

Washington;16;11;.593;1½

Connecticut;16;12;.571;2

Chicago;10;18;.357;8

New York;7;21;.250;11

Indiana;5;23;.179;13

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Seattle;22;7;.759;—

Los Angeles;17;11;.607;4½

Phoenix;16;13;.552;6

Minnesota;15;13;.536;6½

Dallas;14;14;.500;7½

Las Vegas;12;15;.444;9

Sunday's Games

Connecticut 109, Las Vegas 88

Washington 76, Dallas 74

Atlanta 86, Minnesota 66

Los Angeles 78, Phoenix 75

Monday's Games

Seattle 96, New York 80

Tuesday's Games

Seattle at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Las Vegas at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Los Angeles at New York, 6 p.m.

Connecticut at Dallas, 7 p.m.

