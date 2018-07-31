EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;16;10;.615;—

Washington;15;11;.577;1

Connecticut;14;12;.538;2

Chicago;10;17;.370;6½

New York;7;18;.280;8½

Indiana;3;23;.115;13

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Seattle;19;7;.731;—

Minnesota;15;10;.600;3½

Los Angeles;15;11;.577;4

Phoenix;15;11;.577;4

Dallas;14;12;.538;5

Las Vegas;12;13;.480;6½

Tuesday's results

Washington 86, Atlanta 71

Chicago 92, Dallas 91

Seattle at Phoenix, late

Wednesday's games

New York at Connecticut, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Thursday's games

Dallas at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

