EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Atlanta;20;10;.667;—

x-Washington;19;11;.633;1

x-Connecticut;17;12;.586;2½

Chicago;10;19;.345;9½

New York;7;22;.241;12½

Indiana;5;24;.172;14½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Seattle;23;8;.742;—

x-Los Angeles;18;12;.600;4½

x-Minnesota;17;13;.567;5½

x-Phoenix;16;14;.533;6½

Dallas;14;15;.483;8

Las Vegas;12;18;.400;10½

Thursday's Games

Washington 100, Seattle 77

Atlanta 79, Los Angeles 73

Minnesota 89, Las Vegas 73

Friday's Games

Connecticut at Chicago, late.

Indiana at Phoenix, late.

Saturday's Games

Dallas at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Indiana at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at New York, 1:30 p.m.

Chicago at Connecticut, 2 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 2 p.m.

Los Angeles at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

