EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Atlanta;20;10;.667;—
x-Washington;19;11;.633;1
x-Connecticut;17;12;.586;2½
Chicago;10;19;.345;9½
New York;7;22;.241;12½
Indiana;5;24;.172;14½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Seattle;23;8;.742;—
x-Los Angeles;18;12;.600;4½
x-Minnesota;17;13;.567;5½
x-Phoenix;16;14;.533;6½
Dallas;14;15;.483;8
Las Vegas;12;18;.400;10½
Thursday's Games
Washington 100, Seattle 77
Atlanta 79, Los Angeles 73
Minnesota 89, Las Vegas 73
Friday's Games
Connecticut at Chicago, late.
Indiana at Phoenix, late.
Saturday's Games
Dallas at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Indiana at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Atlanta at New York, 1:30 p.m.
Chicago at Connecticut, 2 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 2 p.m.
Los Angeles at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
