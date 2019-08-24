EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Connecticut;20;8;.714;—
x-Washington;20;8;.714;—
x-Chicago;17;11;.607;3
Indiana;9;19;.321;11
New York;9;19;.321;11
Atlanta;6;22;.214;14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Las Vegas;19;10;.655;—
x-Los Angeles;17;10;.630;1
Seattle;15;13;.536;3½
Minnesota;14;15;.483;5
Phoenix;13;14;.481;5
Dallas;9;19;.321;9½
x-clinched playoff spot
Friday's results
Connecticut 89, Las Vegas 85
Atlanta 90, New York 87
Chicago 85, Washington 78
Saturday's results
No games scheduled
Sunday's games
New York at Washington, 2 p.m.
Atlanta at Dallas, 3 p.m.
Connecticut at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Phoenix, 5 p.m.
Indiana at Seattle, 6 p.m.
Las Vegas at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Monday's games
No games scheduled
