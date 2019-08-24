EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Connecticut;20;8;.714;—

x-Washington;20;8;.714;—

x-Chicago;17;11;.607;3

Indiana;9;19;.321;11

New York;9;19;.321;11

Atlanta;6;22;.214;14

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Las Vegas;19;10;.655;—

x-Los Angeles;17;10;.630;1

Seattle;15;13;.536;3½

Minnesota;14;15;.483;5

Phoenix;13;14;.481;5

Dallas;9;19;.321;9½

x-clinched playoff spot

Friday's results

Connecticut 89, Las Vegas 85

Atlanta 90, New York 87

Chicago 85, Washington 78

Saturday's results

No games scheduled

Sunday's games

New York at Washington, 2 p.m.

Atlanta at Dallas, 3 p.m.

Connecticut at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Phoenix, 5 p.m.

Indiana at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Las Vegas at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Monday's games

No games scheduled

