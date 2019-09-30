Finals

(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)

Washington 1, Connecticut 0

Sunday: Washington 95, Connecticut 86

Tuesday: Connecticut at Washington, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 6: Washington at Connecticut, 2:30 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Oct 8: Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

x-Thursday, Oct. 10: Connecticut at Washington, 7 p.m.

