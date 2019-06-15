EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Connecticut;7;1;.875;—

Chicago;4;2;.667;2

Washington;4;3;.571;2½

Indiana;4;4;.500;3

New York;3;5;.375;4

Atlanta;1;5;.167;5

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Seattle;5;3;.625;—

Los Angeles;4;3;.571;½

Las Vegas;3;3;.500;1

Minnesota;4;4;.500;1

Phoenix;2;4;.333;2

Dallas;1;5;.167;3

Saturday's results

Chicago 70, Indiana 64

Dallas 71, Atlanta 61

New York 98, Los Angeles 92

Sunday's games

Seattle at Connecticut, 2:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Minnesota, 6 p.m. 

