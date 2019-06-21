EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Connecticut;9;1;.900;—

Washington;6;3;.667;2½

Chicago;5;3;.625;3

Indiana;5;5;.500;4

New York;3;6;.333;5½

Atlanta;2;6;.250;6

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Seattle;5;4;.556;—

Las Vegas;4;4;.500;½

Los Angeles;4;4;.500;½

Minnesota;4;5;.444;1

Dallas;2;5;.286;2

Phoenix;2;5;.286;2

Thursday's late result

Washington 95, Las Vegas 72

Friday's results

Connecticut 86, Atlanta 76

Indiana 76, Chicago 69

Los Angeles at Seattle, late

Saturday's games

New York at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m. 

