EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
Connecticut;9;1;.900;—
Washington;6;3;.667;2½
Chicago;5;3;.625;3
Indiana;5;5;.500;4
New York;3;6;.333;5½
Atlanta;2;6;.250;6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
Seattle;5;4;.556;—
Las Vegas;4;4;.500;½
Los Angeles;4;4;.500;½
Minnesota;4;5;.444;1
Dallas;2;5;.286;2
Phoenix;2;5;.286;2
Thursday's late result
Washington 95, Las Vegas 72
Friday's results
Connecticut 86, Atlanta 76
Indiana 76, Chicago 69
Los Angeles at Seattle, late
Saturday's games
New York at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.
