EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Connecticut;9;1;.900;—

Washington;6;3;.667;2½

Chicago;5;3;.625;3

Indiana;5;5;.500;4

Atlanta;2;6;.250;6

New York;3;7;.300;6

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Seattle;6;4;.600;—

Las Vegas;4;4;.500;1

Minnesota;5;5;.500;1

Los Angeles;4;5;.444;1½

Dallas;2;5;.286;2½

Phoenix;2;5;.286;2½

Friday's late result

Seattle 84, Los Angeles 62

Saturday's results

Minnesota 92, New York 83

Dallas at Las Vegas, late

Sunday's games

Washington at Atlanta, noon

Connecticut at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles at Phoenix, 5 p.m.

Indiana at Seattle, 6 p.m. 

0
0
0
0
0

