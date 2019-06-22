EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
Connecticut;9;1;.900;—
Washington;6;3;.667;2½
Chicago;5;3;.625;3
Indiana;5;5;.500;4
Atlanta;2;6;.250;6
New York;3;7;.300;6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
Seattle;6;4;.600;—
Las Vegas;4;4;.500;1
Minnesota;5;5;.500;1
Los Angeles;4;5;.444;1½
Dallas;2;5;.286;2½
Phoenix;2;5;.286;2½
Friday's late result
Seattle 84, Los Angeles 62
Saturday's results
Minnesota 92, New York 83
Dallas at Las Vegas, late
Sunday's games
Washington at Atlanta, noon
Connecticut at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Los Angeles at Phoenix, 5 p.m.
Indiana at Seattle, 6 p.m.
