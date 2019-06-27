EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Connecticut;9;3;.750;—

Washington;8;3;.727;½

Chicago;6;4;.600;2

Indiana;5;7;.417;4

New York;3;7;.300;5

Atlanta;2;7;.222;5½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Las Vegas;6;4;.600;—

Seattle;7;5;.583;—

Minnesota;6;5;.545;½

Los Angeles;4;6;.400;2

Phoenix;3;5;.375;2

Dallas;3;6;.333;2½

Thursday's result

Las Vegas at Los Angeles, late

Friday's games

Dallas at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 9 p.m.

