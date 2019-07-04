EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Washington;9;3;.750;—

Connecticut;9;4;.692;½

Chicago;6;7;.462;3½

New York;6;7;.462;3½

Indiana;5;9;.357;5

Atlanta;2;9;.182;6½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Las Vegas;8;5;.615;—

Minnesota;7;6;.538;1

Seattle;8;7;.533;1

Los Angeles;6;6;.500;1½

Phoenix;5;5;.500;1½

Dallas;4;7;.364;3

Thursday's results

No games scheduled

Friday's games

Indiana at Dallas, 7 p.m.

New York at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Washington at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m. 

