EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Connecticut;10;6;.625;—

Washington;9;6;.600;½

Chicago;8;8;.500;2

New York;7;9;.438;3

Atlanta;5;10;.333;4½

Indiana;6;11;.353;4½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Las Vegas;11;5;.688;—

Minnesota;9;7;.563;2

Los Angeles;8;7;.533;2½

Seattle;9;8;.529;2½

Phoenix;7;7;.500;3

Dallas;5;10;.333;5½

Saturday's results

Las Vegas 85, Washington 81

Sunday's results

Los Angeles at Atlanta, late

Chicago at Dallas, late

Connecticut at Indiana, late

Phoenix at Minnesota, late

New York at Seattle, late

Monday's games

No games scheduled

