EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Washington;17;7;.708;—

Connecticut;16;7;.696;½

Chicago;14;9;.609;2½

Indiana;9;16;.360;8½

New York;8;15;.348;8½

Atlanta;5;19;.208;12

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Las Vegas;15;9;.625;—

Los Angeles;14;8;.636;—

Seattle;14;11;.560;1½

Minnesota;12;12;.500;3

Phoenix;11;12;.478;3½

Dallas;7;17;.292;8

Saturday's results

Indiana 87, Atlanta 82

Dallas 80, Phoenix 77

Sunday's results

Seattle 84, New York 69

Washington 101, Minnesota 78

Chicago at Los Angeles, late

Connecticut at Las Vegas, late

Monday's games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's games

Minnesota at New York, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Las Vegas, 9 p.m. 

