EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
Washington;17;7;.708;—
Connecticut;16;7;.696;½
Chicago;14;9;.609;2½
Indiana;9;16;.360;8½
New York;8;15;.348;8½
Atlanta;5;19;.208;12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
Las Vegas;15;9;.625;—
Los Angeles;14;8;.636;—
Seattle;14;11;.560;1½
Minnesota;12;12;.500;3
Phoenix;11;12;.478;3½
Dallas;7;17;.292;8
Saturday's results
Indiana 87, Atlanta 82
Dallas 80, Phoenix 77
Sunday's results
Seattle 84, New York 69
Washington 101, Minnesota 78
Chicago at Los Angeles, late
Connecticut at Las Vegas, late
Monday's games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's games
Minnesota at New York, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
