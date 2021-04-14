WNBA: Dallas Wings control WNBA draft with top two picks

"If we can have the same kind of success this year, we have a very talented young core group that joins Arike Ogunbowale, Kayla Thornton, Isabelle Harrison and Allisha Gray," Bibb said. "It's a very talented roster with a window of success that is opening."

Bibb said that the franchise is looking at a number of players for the top two picks and he hasn't been shy about heaping praise on Finnish player Awak Kuier. The Wings also could draft Texas' Charli Collier with one of the top picks.

Other players expected to go early in the draft include Arizona's Aari McDonald, Louisville's Dana Evans, and Rutgers' Arella Guirantes.

For the second straight season the draft will be held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will be announcing picks from an ESPN studio in New York and players will be at home when they are drafted.

The other picks in the first round are: Atlanta at 3, Indiana at 4, New York at 6, Chicago at 8, followed by Minnesota, Los Angeles, Seattle and Las Vegas. The Washington Mystics currently have no picks in the draft.

Other tidbits from the draft: