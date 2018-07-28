Team Parker 119, Team Delle Donne 112
PARKER (119)
Cambage 5-12 0-0 11, Gray 2-6 0-0 5, McCoughtry 5-13 0-0 10, Moore 8-17 0-0 18, Parker 5-9 0-2 11, Brunson 2-7 0-0 4, C.Ogwumike 3-5 0-0 6, Charles 3-9 0-0 7, Diggins-Smith 7-11 0-0 17, Loyd 5-9 0-0 12, Quigley 7-15 0-0 18. Totals 52-113 0-2 119.
DELLE DONNE (112)
Bird 2-4 0-0 5, Delle Donne 2-7 0-0 6, Fowles 1-4 0-0 2, Stewart 5-8 0-0 10, Taurasi 1-4 0-0 3, Augustus 6-8 0-0 14, Bonner 6-9 0-0 13, Griner 3-8 0-0 7, McBride 5-17 0-0 11, Toliver 8-14 0-0 23, Wilson 9-18 0-0 18. Totals 48-101 0-0 112.
Parker;27;23;34;35;—;119
Delle Donne;31;23;24;34;—;112
3-Point Goals—Team Parker 15-45 (Quigley 4-12, Diggins-Smith 3-7, Loyd 2-4, Moore 2-5, Charles 1-2, Gray 1-3, Parker 1-3, Cambage 1-4, McCoughtry 0-1, C.Ogwumike 0-1, Brunson 0-3), Team Delle Donne 16-46 (Toliver 7-11, Augustus 2-2, Delle Donne 2-6, Bird 1-3, Griner 1-3, Taurasi 1-3, Bonner 1-4, McBride 1-8, Wilson 0-1, Fowles 0-2, Stewart 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Team Parker 60 (Diggins-Smith, Cambage, C.Ogwumike, Moore 8), Team Delle Donne 43 (Delle Donne, Taurasi, Fowles 6). Assists—Team Parker 33 (Diggins-Smith 8), Team Delle Donne 32 (Bird 8). Total Fouls—Parker 1, Delle Donne 2.
Attendance: 15,922 (19,356).
