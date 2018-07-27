<h3>2018 All-Star rosters
<h4>Saturday
<h4>At Target Center
<h4>Minneapolis
<h4>(c-captains; number of All-Star selections in parentheses)
<h4>Team Delle Donne
Seimone Augustus, Minnesota (8)
Sue Bird, Seattle (11)
DeWanna Bonner, Phoenix (2)
c-Elena Delle Donne, Washington (5)
Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota (5)
Brittney Griner, Phoenix (5)
Kayla McBride, Las Vegas (2)
Breanna Stewart, Seattle (2)
Diana Taurasi, Phoenix (9)
Kristi Toliver, Washington (2)
A'ja Wilson, Los Vegas (1)
Head Coach: Dan Hughes, Seattle
<h4>Team Parker
Liz Cambage, Dallas (2)
Tina Charles, New York (6)
Skylar Diggins-Smith, Dallas (4)
Chelsea Gray, Los Angeles (2)
Jewell Loyd, Seattle (1)
Angel McCoughtry, Atlanta (5)
Maya Moore, Minnesota (6)
Chiney Ogwumike, Connecticut (2)
Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles (5)
c-Candace Parker, Los Angeles (5)
Allie Quigley, Chicago (2)
Head Coach: Sandy Brondello, Phoenix
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.