<h3>2018 All-Star rosters

<h4>Saturday

<h4>At Target Center

<h4>Minneapolis

<h4>(c-captains; number of All-Star selections in parentheses)

<h4>Team Delle Donne

Seimone Augustus, Minnesota (8)

Sue Bird, Seattle (11)

DeWanna Bonner, Phoenix (2)

c-Elena Delle Donne, Washington (5)

Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota (5)

Brittney Griner, Phoenix (5)

Kayla McBride, Las Vegas (2)

Breanna Stewart, Seattle (2)

Diana Taurasi, Phoenix (9)

Kristi Toliver, Washington (2)

A'ja Wilson, Los Vegas (1)

Head Coach: Dan Hughes, Seattle

<h4>Team Parker

Liz Cambage, Dallas (2)

Tina Charles, New York (6)

Skylar Diggins-Smith, Dallas (4)

Chelsea Gray, Los Angeles (2)

Jewell Loyd, Seattle (1)

Angel McCoughtry, Atlanta (5)

Maya Moore, Minnesota (6)

Chiney Ogwumike, Connecticut (2)

Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles (5)

c-Candace Parker, Los Angeles (5)

Allie Quigley, Chicago (2)

Head Coach: Sandy Brondello, Phoenix

