EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
Washington;9;3;.750;—
Connecticut;9;4;.692;½
Chicago;6;5;.545;2½
Indiana;5;8;.385;4½
New York;4;7;.364;4½
Atlanta;2;7;.222;5½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
Seattle;8;5;.615;—
Las Vegas;6;5;.545;1
Minnesota;6;5;.545;1
Los Angeles;5;6;.455;2
Phoenix;4;5;.444;2
Dallas;3;7;.300;3½
Friday's late results
Phoenix 91, Indiana 69
Seattle 79, Chicago 76
Saturday's results
Washington 102, Connecticut 59
Indiana at Las Vegas, late
Sunday's games
New York at Atlanta, 2 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.
Phoenix at Seattle, 6 p.m.
