EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Washington;9;3;.750;—

Connecticut;9;4;.692;½

Chicago;6;5;.545;2½

Indiana;5;8;.385;4½

New York;4;7;.364;4½

Atlanta;2;7;.222;5½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Seattle;8;5;.615;—

Las Vegas;6;5;.545;1

Minnesota;6;5;.545;1

Los Angeles;5;6;.455;2

Phoenix;4;5;.444;2

Dallas;3;7;.300;3½

Friday's late results

Phoenix 91, Indiana 69

Seattle 79, Chicago 76

Saturday's results

Washington 102, Connecticut 59

Indiana at Las Vegas, late

Sunday's games

New York at Atlanta, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Phoenix at Seattle, 6 p.m. 

