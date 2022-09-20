Without Adams, Rodgers adapts to a new approach

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers definitely didn’t need to look at the boxscore to know how evenly distributed his passes had been on Sunday night.

The Green Bay Packers four-time NFL MVP has always liked to say that his favorite receiver is the open one in the progression, but for the last several years, that receiver and the team’s best receiver were one in the same — Davante Adams.

Now, with Adams playing for the Las Vegas Raiders and the Packers still trying to figure out who they are offensively entering next Sunday’s critical early-season showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one thing is abundantly clear: Without a clear-cut, go-to No. 1 wide receiver, Rodgers will be running a by-committee passing game until further notice.

“I think we’re going to have to,” Rodgers explained after the Packers’ 27-10 win over the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field. “The days of one guy getting 15 (targets) and then next guy getting four or five are kind of over.

“We’re going to have to find ways to get different guys the football in different spots.”

In Sunday night’s win, Rodgers targeted nine different players with passes out of his 25 attempts. No would-be pass catcher was targeted more than four times, and that was Sammy Watkins, who caught three passes for 93 yards: a 14-yard catch on a slant on the Packers’ first offensive possession; a 24-yard catch on a strike route to set up the first of Aaron Jones’ two touchdowns on the night; and a 55-yard deep ball from Rodgers in the fourth quarter.

That distribution came one week after Rodgers targeted 10 different players in a season-opening loss to the Vikings, with running back AJ Dillon leading the team in targets (six), followed by rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs, tight end Robert Tonyan and running back Aaron Jones (five each) out of Rodgers’ 35 attempts.

“I don’t think right now, as in years past, that defenses are going to scheme to necessarily take one guy away,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday, after breaking down the film of the win over the Bears. “There’s just a bunch of guys in different spots.

“We’re going to continue to try to spread them around and put them in positions to really showcase what they do well.”

To that end, Rodgers said the offense has more player-specific plays than in the past, which makes sense given that LaFleur and the offensive coaches must be realistic about how much they ask of rookies like Doubs and Christian Watson.

At the same time, without a player like Adams in the mix, LaFleur is able to let wide receivers coach Jason Vrable sub in more experienced receivers liberally, so Watkins, nominal No. 1 wide receiver Allen Lazard and Rodgers’ go-to guy Randall Cobb can line up essentially anywhere.

Yet, that doesn’t guarantee anyone any additional targets. Lazard, after missing the opener in Minnesota with an ankle injury, played 55 of the Packers’ 68 offensive snaps — the most of any wide receiver. And yet, he was targeted only three times, catching two passes for 13 yards, including an 8-yard touchdown.

“There’s a lot of different plays for specific guys,” Rodgers said. “We had a package for Christian; we had a package for Romeo. Obviously (there were) a lot of plays for Sammy and for Allen coming back, which was great, and then a couple wrinkles for Cobby.

“That’s kind of the way it’s going to go.”

For perspective, including playoffs last year, Adams played in 16 games. In nine of them, he was targeted at least 10 times, and only once all year did he have fewer than seven targets. (His season-high was 18 targets at San Francisco in Week 3.)

In 2020, the disparity was even more pronounced, as Adams was targeted double-digit times in 12 of the 16 games he played, with seven of those games having him targeted at least 12 times — including one 15-, 16- and 17-target games.

Last season, the only times someone other than Adams was targeted double-digit times were when running back Aaron Jones was targeted 11 times at Arizona while Adams was sidelined by COVID-19; wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling was targeted 10 times at Minnesota on Nov. 21; and when Jones was targeted 10 times in the season-ending playoff loss to San Francisco on Jan. 22.

“We’ve got to get our best 11 on the field,” Rodgers said. “I love the way Sammy played; I love using Cobby the way we used him; (it was) great having Allen back — he does so much more than just 2 (catches) for 13 (yards). He made a bunch of great blocks.

“We’re going to use the young guys, they’re going to come along, but I think we’re just getting started with those guys and some of the things we can do.”

Added Watkins: “We’re not where we need to be. I think we proved that we play great ball collectively. But I think we left a lot of plays out there. We’ve got a lot of stuff to clean up. We’re not where we need to be at.”

Even as a work in progress, though, the offense is starting to forge an identity— lean on Jones and Dillon to carry much of the burden, and spread the ball around

“Right now, I’d say we’ve got a good problem because we want to play all these guys,” LaFleur said. “There’s a lot of balance within that room, and we’ll continue to press and try to put these guys in the best situations possible for us and give them all opportunities. Where the ball goes, that’s where it goes.”