With video: Racine PD searching for young man caught on video assaulting pregnant woman

RACINE — The Racine Police Department is looking for a young man seen on video shoving a pregnant woman from behind, knocking her down and reportedly causing a gash to her head.

The man is described as being between the heights of 5-foot-9 and 6-feet tall, weighing between 150 and 190 pounds, and likely between the ages of 17 and 24. In images and video of the assault released by the RPD, the man can be seen in what appears to be a white headband or bandana, dark-colored clothing and white sneakers.