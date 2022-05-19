 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
With video: Racine PD searching for young man caught on video assaulting pregnant woman

The Racine Police Department is searching for this man, shown at right after apparently shoving over a pregnant woman.

RACINE — The Racine Police Department is looking for a young man seen on video shoving a pregnant woman from behind, knocking her down and reportedly causing a gash to her head.

At the time of the attack, the woman was 26 weeks pregnant, according to the RPD.

The assault was reported at around 8:20 a.m. on April 11 on the 1100 block of Villa Street.

The man is described as being between the heights of 5-foot-9 and 6-feet tall, weighing between 150 and 190 pounds, and likely between the ages of 17 and 24. In images and video of the assault released by the RPD, the man can be seen in what appears to be a white headband or bandana, dark-colored clothing and white sneakers.

To share tips, contact RPD Detective TJ Bodnar at 262-635-7778.

