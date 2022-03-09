With Rodgers back in fold, Packers GM Gutekunst will try to manage strained financial picture

GREEN BAY — OK, so Aaron Rodgers is returning to the Green Bay Packers.

Now what?

Even before the team’s dispiriting season-ending NFC Divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on Jan. 22, general manager Brian Gutekunst, head coach Matt LaFleur and the rest of the team’s brain trust knew their top priority: Getting the four-time NFL MVP quarterback to return for an 18th season in Green Bay.

And as Rodgers contemplated his future over the 44 days that followed — culminating in news breaking Tuesday that he would indeed return in 2022 — that reality never changed. The Packers had to resolve their situation with their future Pro Football Hall of Famer before they could move forward with everything else on their to-do list.

“Obviously everything around here kind of centers on the quarterback,” Gutekunst said during a Q&A session with reporters on Feb. 23 at team headquarters. “It’s a big piece and a domino that kind of has to fall before we go down the other avenues. So, it’s important as we go through this. The puzzle pieces we have to try to make fit. That’s the first one to go.”

Shortly after the Rodgers domino fell, another quickly followed: The Packers placed the franchise tag on wide receiver Davante Adams, valued in Adams’ case at $20.1 million — a move that both Adams and the organization hope will be a short-term fix in advance of a long-term deal with a player who set franchise single-season records for receptions (123) and receiving yards (1,553) while playing out the final year of a four-year, $58 million deal in 2021.

“He had a lot obviously going into this season with the contract thing, and his focus and the way he prepared and the way he played and put himself at risk each and every week, the respect for him that I have, it just grew even more,” Gutekunst said of Adams, who is expected to become the NFL’s highest-paid wide receiver if a long-term deal gets done. “To see him go out there and compete, that never affected him. And that’s not true of all players. So I give him a lot of credit for that.

“He’s a great player. We really want him to be here. And I’m very hopeful that he will be. But I don’t look at it as putting us in a tougher position, the way he played. That’s a good thing — and it’s what we expected of him.”

Asked on Jan. 5 about the possibility of being tagged, Adams chose his words cautiously but left little doubt he’d be unhappy with it. “I’m not sure how to answer that safely right now,” he said. “We’ll just cross that bridge when we get to it. I’ll just say that. I like to be professional on here.”

The Packers hadn’t used their franchise tag since 2010, when they applied it to defensive tackle Ryan Pickett as a precursor to a four-year, $28 million deal he signed 15 days later. Until the Packers and Adams’ agent, Frank Bauer, reach an accord on a long-term contract, Adams will count $20.1 million against the Packers’ 2022 salary cap, and given the challenging cap situation that will remain even after Rodgers’ new deal is done, the Packers surely would like Adams to count less than that against the cap.

If that doesn’t happen, though, other tough fiscal decisions remain. With Rodgers still on the books with his existing deal, the Packers are sitting roughly $30 million over the $208.2 million salary cap, which they have to be below when the new league year officially begins next Wednesday.

Among the other decisions the Packers must ponder:

What do they do with two-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith, who is set to count a whopping $28.1 million against the 2022 cap? The team has reportedly been shopping Smith for a trade, but if no partner is found, he’s likely to be released after playing just 18 snaps in the regular-season opener and 19 snaps in the Packers’ season-ending playoff loss to the 49ers.

What other veterans are in line for restructured deals or extensions? The Packers have already redone defensive tackle Kenny Clark’s, left tackle David Bakhtiari’s and running back Aaron Jones’ existing deals, but more work remains. Preston Smith, who bounced back from a down 2020 with a nine-sack season in 2021, is an obvious candidate.

How many of their own free agents can they afford to bring back? First-team All-Pro inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell earned himself a lot of money with an out-of-the-blue strong season after signing with the team in June, but starting tight end Robert Tonyan, speedy down-the-field wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling and cornerback Rasul Douglas are also in the mix.

Other unrestricted free agents set to hit the open market next week are offensive linemen Lucas Patrick and Dennis Kelly, cornerbacks Kevin King and Chandon Sullivan, defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster, punter Corey Bojorquez and special teams leader/inside linebacker Oren Burks.

In addition, No. 2 wide receiver Allen Lazard is a restricted free agent and will likely require a second-round qualifying offer to discourage a team from signing the former undrafted free agent to an offer sheet.

Both of the team’s 2019 first-round picks, outside linebacker Rashan Gary and safety Darnell Savage, are entering their fourth seasons, and the team must decide by May 2 whether to exercise their fifth-year options on them. Doing so would guarantee their 2023 salaries ($10.89 million for Gary, $7.9 million for Savage).

Speaking of fifth-year options, 2018 first-round pick Jaire Alexander is set to play on his fifth-year option, worth a guaranteed $13.29 million, but surely he’d like the security of a long-term deal, especially after his 2021 season was ruined by an Oct. 3 shoulder injury that sidelined him until the postseason. The Packers reportedly restarted extension talks during the NFL scouting combine last week, but whether a new deal can be struck soon is hard to say.

With Rodgers returning, it seems more likely that veteran kicker Mason Crosby, despite a down season and a $4.7 million cap number in the final year of his current contract, returns — meaning the team will either have to find cap savings elsewhere or extend his deal to lower his number for 2022. Gutekunst made it clear that as long as the Packers were a Super Bowl contender, he wanted Crosby on the roster, saying, “For where our football team is, having a championship kind of kicker, a guy who can compete at that level, is important.”

