With latest departure at WR, Packers need to find new arrivals

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers knew their wide receiver depth chart might undergo a renovation this offseason. Now it’s a full-blown episode of Extreme Makeover: Wideout Edition.

The latest receiver departure? Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who agreed to a free-agent deal with the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday. Sports Illustrated reported that the deal is for three years and $30 million, with incentives that can push its value to $36 million. Valdes-Scantling is set to make $18 million over the first two years of the deal.

The Chiefs, who were looking for a downfield threat after trading Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins Wednesday for a raft of draft picks, announced the signing of Valdes-Scantling, who confirmed his departure and thanked the Packers and their fans in an Instagram post.

“Thank you Green Bay. You gave a kid out of south St. Pete a chance,” Valdes-Scantling wrote. “Forever grateful and will cherish you forever.”

Valdes-Scanting’s departure comes one week after the Packers bid farewell to two other veteran wideouts: Davante Adams, with the Packers making the blockbuster move of trading the two-time first-team All-Pro wide receiver to the Las Vegas Raiders; and Equanimeous St. Brown, who signed with the Chicago Bears about the same time the Adams-to-Vegas news was breaking.

In the aftermath of the Adams trade, the Packers re-engaged in talks with Valdes-Scantling, who they thought had priced himself out of Green Bay earlier in free agency. As it turned out, he did. The Packers reportedly were only offering a one-year deal.

As of Thursday evening, the Packers had just four wide receivers under contract: Veteran Randall Cobb, who returned to the Packers — at quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ behest — last season and caught 28 passes for 375 yards and five touchdowns in his return to the team that picked him in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft; Amari Rodgers, a rookie third-round draft pick last year who caught just four passes for 45 yards as a rookie; Juwann Winfree, a former undrafted free agent who spent most of the season on the practice squad but did catch eight passes for 58 yards last year; and Rico Gafford, who signed a futures deal on Jan. 26 and had two receptions for 66 yards in eight career games with the Raiders over three seasons (2018-’20) while spending time on three different practice squads in 2021.

Restricted free agent Allen Lazard has received a second-round tender and exclusive rights free agent Malik Taylor has been given a qualifying offer, so both are expected to be back with the Packers next season, even though neither player is currently under contract.

In four seasons in Green Bay, Valdes-Scantling caught 123 passes for 2,153 yards (17.5-yard average) and 13 touchdowns in regular-season play and nine passes for 156 yards (17.3-yard average) and one TD in four career playoff games. He led the NFL in yards-per-catch in 2020 with a 20.9-yard average, when he had 690 yards and six touchdowns while only catching 33 passes, fewer than he had as a rookie fifth-round pick in 2018 (38).

But the 27-year-old Valdes-Scantling is coming off a down season in which he missed six games and finished the season with 26 receptions on 55 targets for 430 yards and three touchdowns. But he never lacked for confidence, he said.

“Obviously, every night I feel like is going to be my night. You have to have that mindset as a receiver,” he said after his best game of the season, a five-reception, 98-yard game in a 31-30 win at Baltimore. “I think Davante is the same way. We want the ball every single play. If we can throw the ball 60 times and I get 60 targets, I want it. That’s kind of the mindset.”

According to Pro Football Focus, on passes thrown 20 or more yards downfield last season, Valdes-Scantling caught just six of 22 targets (27.3%) with one touchdown. A year earlier, he caught nine of 30 such targets (30.0 percent) with five touchdowns.

“This is the first time in my career dating back to high school that I’ve missed football games so obviously it’s been tough,” Valdes-Scantling, who missed five games with a hamstring injury and one with COVID-19, said late last season. “But, it’s football. Injuries are going to happen. I feel blessed enough to make it this long without any injuries and hopefully I keep that train going.”

Where the Packers’ renovation project at receiver goes from here is hard to say.

As for wideouts currently on the open market, Odell Beckham Jr., Julio Jones and Jarvis Landry are the top free-agent wide receivers available, but OBJ is coming off a torn ACL suffered in the Super Bowl and Jones appears to be a shell of his formerly dominant self. Landry is more of a slot receiver, and the Packers already have two of those.

As for the possible trade market, the never-say-never nature of this NFL offseason means nothing can be ruled out, even though it seems unlikely that the Packers would swing a deal for one of the Seattle Seahawks’ top wide receivers (Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf), despite Gutekunst’s long-standing connection to Seahawks GM John Schneider.

Other wideouts that might be available for the right price include Miami’s DeVante Parker, who could be traded after the Dolphins’ acquisition of Hill; Houston’s Brandin Cooks, who has six career 1,000-yard seasons with four different teams; or Jacksonville’s Laviska Shenault, the 42nd overall pick in 2020 who hasn’t been productive for the retooling Jaguars.

As a result, the draft figures to be the most realistic avenue to rebuild the position.

Incredibly, the team hasn’t selected a wide receiver in the first round since then-head coach/general manager Mike Sherman took Florida State’s Javon Walker with the 20th overall selection in the 2002 NFL Draft. With two first-round picks (Nos. 22 and 28) following the Adams trade and given the dearth of talent at the position, it’s hard to imagine general manager Brian Gutekunst extending that first round receiver-less streak another year.

That said, in the Super Bowl era, the Packers have taken a wide receiver in the first round only three other times: Florida State’s Barry Smith in 1973; Stanford’s James Lofton in 1978; and South Carolina’s Sterling Sharpe in 1988.

Of course, in 2020, when everyone and their brother thought Gutekunst would pick a receiver in what was arguably the greatest draft class at the position in NFL history, Gutekunst took quarterback Jordan Love at No. 26. Not only that, Gutekunst wound up not taking a receiver at all in that draft.

“(It) just didn’t work out, and we weren’t able to select some of the guys that we had rated really highly,” Gutekunst explained when asked about the receiver-less draft class. “And once we got to the middle and towards the end of the draft, I just didn’t think there was great opportunity to add a player that was going to make an impact on our roster this year.

“We really think we’ve got a lot of guys who are going to be pushing for playing time and production.”

Not anymore.

Sullivan visits Minnesota

Nickelback Chandon Sullivan might be following ex-Packers edge rusher Za’Darius Smith to the Minnesota Vikings. Sullivan reportedly visited the Vikings on Thursday, and Minnesota is a logical location for him given the Packers’ cornerback depth chart and his familiarity with assistant head coach Mike Pettine, the ex-Packers defensive coordinator.

Sullivan, an unrestricted free agent, could be the odd man out with former All-Pro Jaire Alexander, 2021 first-round pick Eric Stokes and recently re-signed playmaker Rasul Douglas on the roster. Douglas got a three-year, $21 million deal from the Packers on Saturday, making Sullivan potentially expendable.

