Wisconsin woman charged with killing man, mutilating corpse

GREEN BAY — A 24-year-old Wisconsin woman has been charged with killing and dismembering a man, after police discovered body parts scattered around a home in Green Bay.

Taylor Schabusiness made her first appearance in Brown County Court on Tuesday on charges of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault. The victim was a 25-year-old Green Bay man whom authorities have not publicly named.

Officers were called to a home in Green Bay on Thursday and discovered numerous body parts at various locations. Schabusiness was “a known associate of the victim,” Green Bay police said in a statement.

A court commissioner set a $2 million cash bond during the hearing Tuesday afternoon. Schabusiness appeared via video conference and said little, only acknowledging that she has the right to an attorney.

