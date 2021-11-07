Wisconsin wins fifth straight, beats Rutgers, bowl eligible

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Not only has Wisconsin put its horrid 1-3 start behind it, everything is suddenly within reach for the Badgers.

Graham Mertz threw a season-high three touchdown passes and Wisconsin won its fifth straight game and become bowl eligible for the 20th straight year with a 52-3 victory over Rutgers on Saturday.

"I can say about everyone on the team, guys are truly putting out during the week," said Mertz, who was 11 of 16 for 240 yards."We see the work that everybody puts in and it's getting to a special place. So got to keep building on it."

This game might have been the most complete of the season for the Badgers (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten). They got contributions from all three phases of the team in rolling up 579 yards yards in total offense and limiting Rutgers (4-5, 1-5) to 207.

Coupled with No. 20 Minnesota's loss to Illinois, Wisconsin will have a share of first place in the conference's West Division after opening the season with its worst since 1990. Win out and they play for the Big Ten title.

Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst drew some laughs when asked if the start seemed light years ago.