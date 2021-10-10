Wisconsin uses running game to roll over Illinois 24-0

After the game, Illinois coach Bret Bielema said he had no update on Peters or star linebacker Jake Hansen, who also left the game in the first half due to an unknown injury.

BORN TO RUN

The Badgers established the run early, scoring on a 17-yard Collin Larsh field goal late in the first quarter to cap an 18-play, 67-yard drive that featured just three passes.

Wisconsin boasts one of the toughest run defenses in the country, and Illinois has one of the best run offenses. But the Illini didn't run the ball until the first series of the second quarter when Josh McCray rushed for no gain near the Illinois goal line following a Kerby Joseph interception that prevented a Wisconsin touchdown.

"They're a good defensive team, I get that," Bielema said. "We have some work to do. This was another step in the process. It's not pleasant, but we have to own it."

Wisconsin outgained Illinois 206-33 in the first half despite Mertz going 3-of-9 passing for 15 yards. Illinois rushed for 21 yards and passed for just 12 before intermission.

Wisconsin led 10-0 at the break.

SCHOOL RECORD