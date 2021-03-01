Wisconsin to get 47,000 doses of newly approved vaccine

MADISON — Wisconsin will receive 47,000 doses next week of the newly approved coronavirus vaccine from Johnson & Johnson, an amount Gov. Tony Evers on Monday called a “game changer” in the state’s fight against COVID-19.

The news came the same day that teachers, child care workers, grocery store employees and others in a group of about 700,000 became eligible for the vaccine. Under the increasing numbers, the state was urging people to check its vaccine availability map of local providers. A new vaccine registry, only being used by a small number of local health departments but expected to grow in coming weeks, also officially launched Monday.

“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is going to be a game changer for our statewide response to COVID-19,” Evers said in a statement. “One of the biggest hurdles we have faced is supply, and this will get more vaccine into Wisconsin.”

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was being heralded by health officials because unlike existing vaccines it only requires one dose. It can also be kept in a refrigerator for up to three months, allowing it to be shipped directly to all parts of the state, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said.

Agency Secretary Karen Timberlake urged people to take whichever of the three vaccines they are offered.