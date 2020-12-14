Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects Donald Trump's election challenge; electors vote for Joe Biden

MADISON — Wisconsin’s 10 presidential electors cast their votes for President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday, hours after the state Supreme Court denied President Donald Trump’s last-ditch effort to overturn the election result by tossing out more than 220,000 votes in heavily Democratic Dane and Milwaukee counties.
The flurry of activity capped off a tumultuous post-election saga in Wisconsin that has now concluded, save for the counting of each state’s electoral votes on Jan. 6 in Washington.
In a 4-3 ruling written by conservative-backed Justice Brian Hagedorn and joined by the court’s three liberal-backed members, the court said the Trump campaign’s objections to four broad categories of absentee ballots were misplaced; that instead of seeking to cancel people’s votes after they were cast, the campaign should have challenged the rules voters and clerks relied on before the election. Most of those rules have been in place for several previous elections and apply statewide.
“The challenges raised by the Campaign in this case ... come long after the last play or even the last game; the Campaign is challenging the rulebook adopted before the season began,” Hagedorn said, drawing a sports analogy. “Striking these votes now — after the election, and in only two of Wisconsin’s 72 counties when the disputed practices were followed by hundreds of thousands of absentee voters statewide — would be an extraordinary step for this court to take. We will not do so.”
In their dissents, the three other conservative-backed members on the court made clear they considered at least some of the challenged election procedures unlawful and wouldn’t have ruled out tossing many of the ballots.
Biden won the state by more than 20,600 votes, but the Trump campaign challenged more than 220,000 ballots in Dane and Milwaukee counties.
The court’s opinion relies for the most part on a legal doctrine mandating that aggrieved parties in a lawsuit should not unreasonably delay in seeking relief from a court. The opinion states that legal doctrine is especially applicable in election cases, where the rules were longstanding and the campaign had years to challenge them.
‘Unreasonable in the extreme’
Hagedorn said the campaign’s delay in not seeking relief until after the election was “unreasonable in the extreme,” a decision that could harm election officials, other candidates, voters in the affected counties and voters statewide. For Hagedorn, who was elected in 2019 with the help of Republicans, his joining with the court’s three liberal-backed justices further cements him as a crucial swing vote on the court and threatens to alienate him from his conservative base of support.
“Unreasonable delay in the election context poses a particular danger——not just to municipalities, candidates, and voters, but to the entire administration of justice,” Hagedorn said. “The issues raised in this case, had they been pressed earlier, could have been resolved long before the election. Failure to do so affects everyone, causing needless litigation and undermining confidence in the election results. It also puts courts in a difficult spot.”
Hagedorn called the predicament the Trump campaign found itself in after the election “one of the Campaign’s own making.”
The meeting of the electors is typically a ceremonial task not given much attention, but amid this year’s litany of legal maneuvering by Trump and his allies to override the will of the voters and overturn the election result, more attention is being paid to formerly mundane U.S. election procedures.
Gov. Tony Evers was one of the electors and served as chairman of the meeting.
“Today we did our part to continue the long and sacred tradition of our democracy of honoring the will of the people,” Evers said.
A litany of legal maneuvers
The high court’s decision on Monday is likely the last in what has been a litany of desperate legal maneuvers from Trump and his allies to disregard the popular vote in the states, a staple of American democracy, in order to secure another four year term as president. Federal and state courts have almost exclusively dismissed Trump’s long-shot election challenges, yet Trump, with Republican lawmakers in tow, continues to peddle false claims of election fraud and irregularities and has vowed to “fight on.”
For Trump, however, he found at least a partially welcoming audience in three of the court’s conservative-backed members: Chief Justice Patience Roggensack and Justices Annette Ziegler and Rebecca Bradley.
In her dissenting opinion, Roggensack said she may have thrown out 17,271 absentee ballots cast at Madison’s Democracy in the Park event, as well as absentee ballots whose envelopes contained witness address information filled in by municipal clerks. Roggensack viewed Democracy in the Park as an unlawful form of in-person absentee voting, and said state law does not allow clerks to fill in witness address information on behalf of the witness.
Roggensack, Ziegler and Bradley all said the majority shirked its obligation to determine what Wisconsin election law states.
“I have concern over this court’s pattern of indecision because that leaves no court declaring what Wisconsin election law is,” Ziegler said.
The three justices also took issue with the majority, in their view, relying too much on longstanding guidance from the Wisconsin Elections Commission, an agency charged with administering, not writing, the law.
“How astonishing that four justices of the Wisconsin Supreme Court must be reminded that it is THE LAW that constitutes “the rulebook” for any election — not WEC guidance — and election officials are bound to follow the law, if we are to be governed by the rule of law, and not of men,” Rebecca Bradley said.
The justices, however, largely ignored one of Trump’s claims challenging ballots cast by “indefinitely confined” voters under the reasoning that such voters weren’t truly indefinitely confined. The justices found those claims lacked evidence.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!