Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects Donald Trump's election challenge; electors vote for Joe Biden

In their dissents, the three other conservative-backed members on the court made clear they considered at least some of the challenged election procedures unlawful and wouldn’t have ruled out tossing many of the ballots.

Biden won the state by more than 20,600 votes, but the Trump campaign challenged more than 220,000 ballots in Dane and Milwaukee counties.

The court’s opinion relies for the most part on a legal doctrine mandating that aggrieved parties in a lawsuit should not unreasonably delay in seeking relief from a court. The opinion states that legal doctrine is especially applicable in election cases, where the rules were longstanding and the campaign had years to challenge them.

‘Unreasonable in the extreme’

Hagedorn said the campaign’s delay in not seeking relief until after the election was “unreasonable in the extreme,” a decision that could harm election officials, other candidates, voters in the affected counties and voters statewide. For Hagedorn, who was elected in 2019 with the help of Republicans, his joining with the court’s three liberal-backed justices further cements him as a crucial swing vote on the court and threatens to alienate him from his conservative base of support.