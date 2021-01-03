Wisconsin state park stickers available online

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources now offers annual state park passes for sale online. This service is part of the DNR’s overall effort to accommodate the high demand for state park stickers and to encourage Wisconsinites to visit the state’s array of public land.
YourPassNow is a digital marketplace that allows Wisconsin state park visitors to conveniently purchase their annual state park passes online.
Stickers available for purchase online include:
- Annual Wisconsin resident, $28
- Wisconsin resident senior (65 and older), $13
- Non-resident, $38
Developed in cooperation with the National Park Service, YourPassNow provides an alternative to the traditional in-person purchase or order by phone.
“We are excited to offer a new and convenient way to purchase an annual state park sticker,” said DNR Secretary Preston D. Cole. “Wisconsin boasts some of the most beautiful outdoor spaces anywhere, including state parks, natural areas, trails, forests and more.”
Annual stickers are valid through Dec. 31, 2021. To purchase a sticker online, go to YourPassNow. Stickers should arrive by mail within 30 days of purchase. A printed copy of the receipt serves as valid proof of purchase until the sticker comes and should be displayed on the driver’s side dashboard when visiting a state park. Receipts will be emailed the same day of purchase. Those who don’t receive a receipt should email WIParks.Store@wisconsin.gov.
Annual state trail passes and reduced-rate annual stickers are not currently available for purchase online but can still be purchased over the phone or at individual properties via self-self-registration stations, electronic kiosks or drive-up window service. To purchase with a credit card by phone from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, call toll-free at 888-305-0398.
In this Series
Things to do in and around Racine County
-
Streamline your wedding planning at Bridal Showcase 2021
-
Civil War Museum exhibit tells the stories of foreign-born Union soldiers
-
Concert celebrates birthday of Elvis
- 18 updates