Wisconsin State Fair having food drive-through

WEST ALLIS — The Wisconsin State Fair is offering a fair food drive-through through Aug. 16 at State Fair Park, 640 S. 84th St.
The drive-through offers food items from State Fair vendors. The menu will change each week and be posted at WiStateFair.com. The different fair foods are spread out over 2.2 miles throughout the historic Milwaukee Mile and State Fair Park.
Hours are 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
In this Series
Things to do in and around Racine County
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!