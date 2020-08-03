You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wisconsin State Fair having food drive-through
0 comments

Wisconsin State Fair having food drive-through

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0

WEST ALLIS — The Wisconsin State Fair is offering a fair food drive-through through Aug. 16 at State Fair Park, 640 S. 84th St.

The drive-through offers food items from State Fair vendors. The menu will change each week and be posted at WiStateFair.com. The different fair foods are spread out over 2.2 miles throughout the historic Milwaukee Mile and State Fair Park.

Hours are 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News