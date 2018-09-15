BYU 24, No. 6 Wisconsin 21
BYU;7;7;7;3;—;24
Wisconsin;7;7;0;7;—;21
First Quarter
WIS—Deal 2 run (Gaglianone kick), 7:12
BYU—Canada 3 run (Southam kick), 4:02
Second Quarter
BYU—Laulu-Pututau 31 pass from Hifo (Southam kick), 12:17
WIS—Ingold 2 run (Gaglianone kick), 1:17
Third Quarter
BYU—Canada 2 run (Southam kick), 9:54
Fourth Quarter
WIS—Deal 5 run (Gaglianone kick), 12:43
BYU—FG Southam 45, 9:58
A—80,720.
;BYU;WIS
First downs;14;20
Rushes-yards;28-191;43-204
Passing;120;190
Comp-Att-Int;13-23-0;18-28-1
Return Yards;0;85
Punts-Avg.;4-48.0;4-43.0
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;0-0
Penalties-Yards;4-36;6-33
Time of Possession;25:40;34:20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—BYU, Canada 11-118, Hifo 5-45, Collie 2-14, Burt 2-14, Katoa 3-10, Mangum 2-(minus 2), (Team) 2-(minus 3), Milne 1-(minus 5). Wisconsin, J.Taylor 26-117, Groshek 6-45, Pryor 1-21, Deal 6-15, Hornibrook 3-4, Ingold 1-2.
PASSING—BYU, Hifo 1-1-0-31, Mangum 12-22-0-89. Wisconsin, Hornibrook 18-28-1-190.
RECEIVING—BYU, Laulu-Pututau 3-33, Hifo 3-32, Collie 3-15, G.Romney 2-21, Shumway 1-21, Katoa 1-(minus 2). Wisconsin, D.Davis 4-40, Groshek 4-29, Ferguson 3-61, J.Taylor 3-14, A.Taylor 2-31, Pryor 1-11, Penniston 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—BYU, Southam 52. Wisconsin, Gaglianone 42.
