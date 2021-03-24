Wisconsin Republicans vote to control virus money

Both the Senate and Assembly passed the bill giving the Legislature a role in approving the spending of the money on party line votes. The bill would require the governor to submit a plan for spending the money to the Legislature’s Republican-controlled budget committee for approval.

Republicans argued the Legislature should play a role in how it’s spent, just like it did in 2009 when approving how money from the federal stimulus during the Great Recession was spent.

“Unfortunately, it seems like the Democrats want to have a piggy bank where they can choose to give the money with no oversight, no transparency, no ability to judge whether it’s the best decision until after the money is out the door,” Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said.

If Evers doesn’t sign the bill, Vos said, “We will have no choice but to go to court.”

Evers and other Democrats say giving the Legislature control over the funding would only slow it from helping those in need.