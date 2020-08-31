Wisconsin Republicans take no action on policing bills

On the third night of violence after the Blake shooting, authorities say teenager Kyle Rittenhouse intentionally killed two protesters. Since those shootings, the marches and demonstrations in Kenosha have been peaceful.

President Donald Trump plans to visit Kenosha on Tuesday, raising fears among some that his visit could reignite unrest. Evers has asked him not to come. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden spoke with Blake’s family last week.

Evers first unveiled the package of policing bills in June, shortly after the killing of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police. But he called the special session with 24 hours after Blake’s shooting, trying to force the Legislature to take action.

The Legislature hasn’t met in over four months.

The bills Evers wants the Legislature to take up would do a number of things, including ban the use of chokeholds by police and no-knock warrants; create statewide standards for police use of force; require police officers to annually complete at least eight hours of training on use-of-force options and deescalation techniques; and require every law enforcement agency to have a use-of-force policy and make it publicly available online.

While Evers has tried to use Blake’s shooting to force action from the Legislature, his opponents have criticized his response to unrest in Kenosha, saying he didn’t act quickly enough to quell the violence that resulted in dozens of businesses being burned to the ground, suffering millions of dollars in damage.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0