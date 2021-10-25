Wisconsin Republicans plan 2nd election investigation

MADISON — Wisconsin Republicans plan to launch another investigation of 2020 election administration, GOP leaders announced Monday.

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, Senate President Chris Kapenga and Assistant Senate Majority Leader Dan Feyen said in a news release that GOP leaders will authorize the Senate elections committee to conduct the probe in the wake of findings legislative auditors released Friday.

Auditors didn't find any widespread fraud in the state but did identify inconsistent administration of election law based on surveys of ballots sampled from across Wisconsin. Auditors made 30 recommendations for the Wisconsin Elections Commission to consider and 18 possible legal changes for the Legislature. The GOP leaders' news release said they would assess "the full impact of WEC's deficiencies."

"The audit findings . . . paint a grim picture of the Wisconsin Election Commission (WEC) and their careless administration of election law in Wisconsin," the Republicans said. "The audit shows numerous failures within WEC which undermined the free, fair, and transparent elections Wisconsinites deserve. "