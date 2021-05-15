 Skip to main content
Wisconsin Republicans join federal lawsuit over tax cuts
COVID RELIEF FUNDS

Wisconsin Republicans join federal lawsuit over tax cuts

MADISON — Republican legislative leaders have decided to join a multistate lawsuit seeking a ruling that federal pandemic relief money can cover tax cuts.

The GOP-led committee that organizes Senate and Assembly operations voted 6-4 by paper ballot to join the lawsuit. All six Republican lawmakers on the committee voted to join the action. The four Democratic members voted against it. The committee began circulating ballots on Wednesday and released the results Thursday morning.

Provisions in the coronavirus aid package that President Joe Biden signed in March prohibit states from using the money to cover tax cuts. A group of attorneys general, led by Republican Patrick Morrissey in West Virginia, filed the lawsuit in federal court in Alabama in March arguing the provisions infringe on state sovereignty.

Assembly Republicans in Wisconsin passed a resolution last month directing Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul to join the lawsuit. The resolution wasn’t binding and Kaul has refused to take part in the action.

Tags

