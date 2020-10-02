Wisconsin Republicans continue to attack Evers mask mandate

"No governor has the authority to rule by decree indefinitely by declaring one emergency after another," Esenberg said. "There is no pandemic exception to the rule of law or our Constitution. If the governor believes a mask mandate is required, there are lawful ways to pursue one."

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., pointed to Trump's diagnosis Friday in a call for Republicans to drop the lawsuit.

Republicans successfully sued to end the governor's "safer at home" order in May. The state's health secretary, Andrea Palm, on Tuesday blamed that action as contributing to the state's rapid spike in cases. The surge has also corresponded with college campuses and K-12 schools re-opening in the fall, although the state's two two largest districts in Madison and Milwaukee remain virtual only.

Evers and Palm said Republicans' actions have limited the state's ability to mitigate outbreaks and led to too many people feeling they could go without wearing masks or avoiding large gatherings. Evers has repeatedly blamed Trump and state GOP leaders who control the Legislature for not taking the virus seriously enough.

"We have to have people that believe that this is not a hoax, that this is a real thing, and that people are dying from this disease," Evers said Tuesday. "It's unacceptable that we just blow it off."

The Republican legislative leaders, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos of Rochester and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald of Juneau, did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

