BURLINGTON — The Burlington Senior Center in conjunction with the Burlington Public Library will host the Wisconsin Veterans Museum’s traveling exhibit, "Wisconsin Remembers," from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday through Monday, May 27-29, at the center, 587 E. State St.

The exhibit features a photo for each of the 1,161 Wisconsinites officially listed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. The exhibit also includes additional photos for names that are listed on the Highground Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Neillsville. It's is a tribute to lost life and lost potential.