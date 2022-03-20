Wisconsin regulators OK purchase of solar park in Town of Paris for $433 million despite objections

Wisconsin regulators have approved utilities’ $433 million purchase of the state’s first and largest utility-scale solar project using battery storage in Kenosha County.

The Public Service Commission’s action comes despite objections from consumer advocacy groups, which have raised affordability and reliability concerns with the project.

We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service and Madison Gas and Electric are acquiring the 200-megawatt solar project that will produce enough power for around 60,000 homes, as well as provide 110 megawatts of battery storage.

Chicago-based developer Invenergy is building the 1,500-acre project in the Town of Paris.

Paris Solar’s overall project area covers 5,350 acres about 1.5 miles west of I-94, bordering Highway KR on the north, Highway 45 on the west and partly adjacent to Highway 142 (Burlington Road) on the south. Of that, 1,500 acres is slated to be developed to host the proposed solar facilities, including a large-scale battery storage facility. The battery storage facility would add 110 megawatts, for a combined 310 megawatt system that could provide power, even when the sun is not shining, to more than 60,000 homes.

Paris Solar has begun ground work in advance of installation of the solar arrays beginning this spring.

Paris Town Chairman Holloway said the first solar arrays will be installed near 144th Avenue and Highway KR.

“They intend to get from 144th Avenue over to Highway 45 actually built and possibly operational by the end of 2022,” Holloway said of Paris Solar. “In 2023 they would work on the lands they have leased west of Highway 45.”

According to the original application, up to 750,000 solar panels will be installed in arrays mounted between 7 and 15 feet off the ground. The arrays will move to track the sun throughout the day. When sunlight hits the panels, semiconductors inside the solar panels are activated to produce usable electricity.

Holloway said Paris Solar Energy Center LLC will maintain and operate the farm for the utilities.

The three utilities say the project is part of efforts to go carbon-neutral by 2050, which is in line with Gov. Tony Evers’ goal for utilities to produce carbon-free electricity in the next 30 years. Construction is set to begin this year, and the project will begin operating in 2023.

Jill Tatge-Rozell of the Kenosha News contributed to this report.

