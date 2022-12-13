Wisconsin recruits its first two players under new coach

One former Bearcat commit will become a Badger.

Jonas Duclona, who plays for Naples High School in Florida, announced his verbal commitment to the University of Wisconsin football program via social media Monday.

All four recruiting services rate Duclona as a three-star prospect. 247Sports and Rivals both report more than 30 offers for the Southwest Florida native that includes scholarship opportunities from SEC and Big Ten schools.

Duclona previously gave a verbal commitment to Cincinnati in early June, but he reopened his recruiting process late last month after Luke Fickell was hired by UW. Duclona took an official visit to Madison last weekend.

Duclona, listed at 6 foot and 170 pounds on his Hudl profile, is slated to play in the 2023 All-American Bowl in January.

The Southwest Florida native joins Jace Arnold and A.J. Tisdell as the current cornerbacks in UW’s 2023 class. The Badgers now hold nine scholarship verbal commitments for this recruiting cycle. He is the first scholarship commit for the Badgers with Fickell as football coach.

The early signing period begins Dec. 21.

Four-star recruit flips commitment

A busy recruiting weekend reaped huge rewards for the University of Wisconsin football program and its 2023 class.

Braedyn Moore, who plays for Stephen T. Badin High School in Hamilton, Ohio, announced his verbal commitment to the Badgers via social media Monday.

Two recruiting services — On3 and 247Sports — both designate him as a four-star prospect and 247Sports ranks him the No. 15 athlete in the class of 2023. 247Sports lists Power Five offers from Boston College, Duke, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Pittsburgh and West Virginia.

Moore verbally committed to Cincinnati in April but announced late last month that he was reopening his recruiting process after Luke Fickell left the Bearcats to become UW’s football coach. Moore took an official visit to UW last weekend.

Moore joins Justin Taylor as projected safeties in UW’s 2023 class, which now holds 10 scholarship verbal commitments for this recruiting cycle.