Wisconsin ready to play after getting 'handle' on COVID-19 outbreak TUE

After a two-week hiatus, the Badgers are expecting to be back on the football field this weekend.

The University of Wisconsin football team announced Monday that it is anticipating playing this weekend’s game at Michigan after a COVID-19 outbreak within the Badgers’ program caused two games to be canceled. But it will continue monitoring the team’s COVID-19 testing closely to ensure that can happen.

No UW players or staff members have tested positive for the virus since Saturday, meaning the count has stayed at 17 players and 13 staff members since Oct. 21. The team is down to five active cases, meaning those individuals are still completing their isolation periods after testing positive. The program began regular practices Monday morning.

“We feel confident that we have a handle on the situation and are excited to play this week at Michigan. As we have done throughout, we will continue to monitor our testing results and base our decision on those results,” UW athletic director Barry Alvarez said in a release.

Kickoff at Michigan (1-2) is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, and the No. 13 Badgers (1-0) will be seeking their first win at Michigan Stadium since 2010. That was also the last game between the teams in which UW was ranked and Michigan wasn’t, as will be the case Saturday.