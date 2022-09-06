Wisconsin Prep Football Poll for Sept. 7

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.
Large Division
School FPV Record Points Last Week
1. Mukwonago (7) 3-0 79 1
2. Kimberly (1) 3-0 69 2
3. Waunakee - 3-0 55 3
4. Bay Port - 3-0 52 5
5. Muskego - 3-0 46 4
6. Hartland Arrowhead - 3-0 40 T6
7. Neenah - 3-0 38 T6
8. Brookfield Central - 3-0 22 9
9. Franklin - 2-1 18 8
10. Appleton North - 3-0 7
Others receiving votes: Onalaska 5. Sussex Hamilton 4. River Falls 2. Madison Memorial 2. West De Pere 1.
Medium Division
School FPV Record Points Last Week
1. Catholic Memorial (8) 3-0 80 1
2. Monroe - 3-0 68 2
3. Rice Lake - 3-0 65 3
4. Freedom - 3-0 45 T4
5. Mayville - 3-0 36 7
6. Ellsworth - 2-1 32 T4
7. Columbus - 3-0 31 6
8. Edgewood - 3-0 26 9
9. Pewaukee - 3-0 16 8
10. St. Catherine's - 3-0 11 10
Others receiving votes: New Berlin Eisenhower 9. West Salem 7. Brodhead/Juda 6. Lodi 4. Fox Valley Lutheran 2. Grafton 2.
Small Division
School FPV Record Points Last Week
1. St. Mary's Springs (7) 3-0 79 1
2. Aquinas (1) 3-0 69 2
3. Regis - 3-0 63 3
4. Edgar - 3-0 57 4
5. Colby - 3-0 41 T6
6. Coleman - 3-0 36 5
7. Darlington - 3-0 29 9
8. Mondovi - 3-0 26 T6
9. Bangor - 3-0 14 10
10. Kenosha St. Joseph - 3-0 10 NR
Others receiving votes: Cashton 7. Markesan 6. Auburndale 1. Weyauwega-Fremont 1. Belleville 1.