Wisconsin Prep Football Poll for Sept. 7

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.

Large Division

School FPV Record Points Last Week

1. Mukwonago (7) 3-0 79 1

2. Kimberly (1) 3-0 69 2

3. Waunakee - 3-0 55 3

4. Bay Port - 3-0 52 5

5. Muskego - 3-0 46 4

6. Hartland Arrowhead - 3-0 40 T6

7. Neenah - 3-0 38 T6

8. Brookfield Central - 3-0 22 9

9. Franklin - 2-1 18 8

10. Appleton North - 3-0 7

Others receiving votes: Onalaska 5. Sussex Hamilton 4. River Falls 2. Madison Memorial 2. West De Pere 1.

Medium Division

School FPV Record Points Last Week

1. Catholic Memorial (8) 3-0 80 1

2. Monroe - 3-0 68 2

3. Rice Lake - 3-0 65 3

4. Freedom - 3-0 45 T4

5. Mayville - 3-0 36 7

6. Ellsworth - 2-1 32 T4

7. Columbus - 3-0 31 6

8. Edgewood - 3-0 26 9

9. Pewaukee - 3-0 16 8

10. St. Catherine's - 3-0 11 10

Others receiving votes: New Berlin Eisenhower 9. West Salem 7. Brodhead/Juda 6. Lodi 4. Fox Valley Lutheran 2. Grafton 2.

Small Division

School FPV Record Points Last Week

1. St. Mary's Springs (7) 3-0 79 1

2. Aquinas (1) 3-0 69 2

3. Regis - 3-0 63 3

4. Edgar - 3-0 57 4

5. Colby - 3-0 41 T6

6. Coleman - 3-0 36 5

7. Darlington - 3-0 29 9

8. Mondovi - 3-0 26 T6

9. Bangor - 3-0 14 10

10. Kenosha St. Joseph - 3-0 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Cashton 7. Markesan 6. Auburndale 1. Weyauwega-Fremont 1. Belleville 1.

