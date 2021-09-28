Wisconsin Prep Football Poll for Sept 29

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last weeks ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments
Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)
School Record Points Last Week
1. Franklin (8) 6-0 98 1
2. Sun Prairie (1) 6-0 84 2
(tie) Kimberly (1) 6-0 84 3
4. Waunakee - 6-0 72 4
5. Muskego - 5-1 57 6
6. DeForest - 5-1 40 5
(tie) Mukwonago - 5-1 40 8
8. Appleton North - 4-2 23 10
9. Oak Creek - 6-0 17 NR
10. Arrowhead - 4-2 9 9
Others receiving votes: Wauwatosa West 7. Stevens Point 7. Homestead 5. Wausau West 3. Badger 2. De Pere 1. Fort Atkinson 1.
Medium Division (301-899)
School Record Points Last Week
1. Cath. Memorial (9) 6-0 98 1
2. Lake Country Luth. (1) 6-0 89 2
3. Ellsworth - 6-0 72 3
4. Amherst - 6-0 60 4
5. Lodi - 6-0 52 6
6. Northwestern - 6-0 44 7
(tie) Lux.-Casco - 6-0 44 8
8. Freedom - 6-0 33 9
9. Edgewood - 6-0 24 10
10. Monroe - 5-1 8 NR
(tie) Stratford - 5-1 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Wittenberg-Birnamwood 5. Mosinee 4. Plymouth 3. Kohler-Sheboygan Lutheran-Christian 3. Rice Lake 2. Columbus 1.
Small Division (300 and lower)
School Record Points Last Week
1. Regis (9) 6-0 99 1
2. Colby (1) 6-0 84 2
3. Cumberland - 6-0 81 3
4. Cedar Grove-Belgium - 6-0 58 5
5. Reedsville - 6-0 51 6
6. Bangor - 5-1 47 4
7. Marshall - 6-0 45 7