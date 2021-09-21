 Skip to main content
Wisconsin Prep Football Poll for Sept 22
agate

Wisconsin Prep Football Poll for Sept 22

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last weekís ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments

Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)

School Record Points Last Week

1. Franklin (8) 5-0 98 1

2. Sun Prairie (1) 5-0 86 3

3. Kimberly (1) 5-0 79 4

4. Waunakee - 5-0 71 5

5. DeForest - 5-0 55 6

6. Muskego - 4-1 45 2

7. Wauwatosa West - 4-0 30 7

8. Mukwonago - 4-1 23 8

9. Arrowhead - 4-1 18 9

10. Appleton North - 3-2 15 10

Others receiving votes: Baraboo 8. Union Grove 7. Oak Creek 5. Stevens Point 4. Brookfield East 3. Homestead 2. Waukesha West 1.

Medium Division (301-899)

School Record Points Last Week

1. Catholic Memorial (7) 5-0 94 1

2. Lake Country Luth. (1) 5-0 88 2

3. Ellsworth (2) 5-0 73 3

4. Amherst - 5-0 66 4

5. Stratford - 5-0 53 5

6. Lodi - 5-0 48 6

7. Northwestern - 5-0 38 7

8. Luxemburg-Casco - 5-0 33 8

9. Freedom - 5-0 28 9

10. Edgewood - 5-0 20 10

Others receiving votes: Monroe 4. Kohler-Sheboygan Lutheran-Christian 3. Plymouth 1. Wittenberg-Birnamwood 1.

Small Division (300 and lower)

School Record Points Last Week

1. Regis (9) 5-0 99 1

2. Colby (1) 4-0 87 2

3. Cumberland - 5-0 78 3

4. Bangor - 5-0 60 4

5. Cedar Grove-Belgium - 5-0 53 5

6. Reedsville - 5-0 45 7

7. Marshall - 5-0 35 8

8. Abbotsford - 3-1 22 6

9. Edgar - 3-2 19 9

10. Cuba City - 5-0 10 NR

Others receiving votes: - Durand 9. Highland 7. Hurley 7. Racine Lutheran 7. Pacelli 5. Auburndale 4. Coleman 2. Oshkosh Lourdes 1.

