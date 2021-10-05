Wisconsin Prep Football Poll for Oct 6

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments
Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)
School Record Points Last Week
1. Franklin (6) 7-0 78 1
2. Sun Prairie (1) 7-0 70 T2
3. Kimberly (1) 7-0 67 T2
4. Waunakee - 7-0 55 4
5. Muskego - 6-1 42 5
6. DeForest - 6-1 35 T6
(tie). Mukwonago - 6-1 35 T6
8. Appleton North - 5-2 29 8
9. Arrowhead - 5-2 10 10
10. Wausau West - 6-1 6 NR
Others receiving votes: Homestead 4. Oak Creek 3. Badger 2. Stevens Point 1. Middleton 1. Wauwatosa West 1. De Pere 1.
Medium Division (301-899)
School Record Points Last Week
1. Cath. Memorial (7) 7-0 77 1
2. Lake Country Luth. (1) 7-0 73 2
3. Amherst - 7-0 57 4
4. Ellsworth - 7-0 55 3
5. Luxemburg-Casco - 7-0 45 T6
6. Northwestern - 7-0 43 T6
7. Edgewood - 7-0 34 9
8. Monroe - 6-1 20 T10
9. Stratford - 6-1 9 T10
10. Lodi - 6-1 5 5
(tie) Plymouth - 6-1 5 5
Others receiving votes: Wittenberg-Birnamwood 4. Columbus 4. Denmark 3. Mayville 2. Mosinee 2. Grafton 1. Berlin 1.
Small Division (300 and lower)
School Record Points Last Week
1. Regis (8) 7-0 80 1
2. Cumberland - 7-0 72 3
3. Reedsville - 7-0 57 5
4. Hurley - 7-0 49 8
5. Colby - 6-1 43 2
6. Marshall - 7-0 42 7
7. Highland - 7-0 19 9
8. Cedar Grove-Belgium - 6-1 17 4
(tie) Durand - 6-1 17 10